Press Trust of India
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: July 17, 2020, 6:40 PM

Administrative Council of J&K approves rollout of Excise Policy for FY21

The Excise Policy for 2019-20 was extended till June, 2020 in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic and now stands expired,
The Administrative Council of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday approved the rollout of Excise Policy for 2020-21 and implementation of policy measures to improve transparency and objectivity related to renewal, cancellation, transfer of licences and penalties.

The Council met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu.

The new policy aims to rationalise the number of taxes, duties and other levies to optimise revenues for common good, and bring about greater social consciousness about the harmful effects of consumption of liquor and alcoholic beverages, an official spokesman said.

He said the policy envisages checking bootlegging of Bottled in Origin (BiO) brands from neighbouring states, besides providing choice of brands and a level playing field to those in the business.

Under this year’s policy, the Excise Department has specified fixed number of licences, licensed zones for ex-servicemen, specially-abled persons, SC/ST/OBC and people belonging to economically weaker sections as per the criteria to be notified separately, the spokesman said.

He said the licence fee structure has also been revisited in the draft policy. A fixed component of ‘annual licence fee’ has also been introduced, whereas, the existing per bottle licence fee has been revised on higher side as ‘additional licence fee’.

