Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan, who tested positive for COVID-19 is recovering well and responding to the treatment.

Quoting an official, news agency KNS reported that Khan is undergoing treatment at SMVD Narayana Superspeciality Hospital Katra and is recuperating from the disease.

Also, all the people and staff who had come into close contact with the Advisor in the past few days have been tested and are following all the COVID-19 protocol and precautions.