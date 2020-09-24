GK Top News, Latest News, Srinagar
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: September 25, 2020, 12:41 AM

Advocate Babar Qadri shot dead in Srinagar

Besides practising as a lawyer, Qadri also took part in TV debates as a panelist.
File Image of Advocate Babar Qadri: Image Source/ Facebook
File Image of Advocate Babar Qadri: Image Source/ Facebook

Unknown gunmen on Thursday evening shot dead advocate Babar Qadri in Hawal area of Srinagar.

Quoting a senior police officer, news agency GNS reported that gunmen fired upon Babar Qadri from a point blank range at 6:45 pm, killing him on spot.

Medical Superintendent, SKIMS Soura, Dr Farooq Jan confirmed that Qadri had received a bullet wound and was declared dead at the hospital.

Three days ago, he had tweeted a screenshot and urged the police in Jammu to register an FIR against a Facebook user for spreading “wrong campaign” against him.

“I urge the state Police administration to register FIR against this Shah Nazir who has spread wrong campaign that I work for agencies. This untrue statement can lead to threat to my life, Qadri had written in his last tweet. 

