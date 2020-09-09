Latest News, World
AP
Kabul ,
UPDATED: September 9, 2020, 1:35 PM

Afghan officials: Kabul bomb targets VP, kills 10 civilians

First Vice President Amrullah Saleh suffered minor burns in the attack.
AP
Kabul ,
UPDATED: September 9, 2020, 1:35 PM
File Image
File Image

Afghanistan’s Interior Ministry says the bombing that targeted the convoy of the country’s first vice president on Wednesday morning killed 10 people and wounded more than a dozen others, including several of the vice president’s bodyguards.

First Vice President Amrullah Saleh suffered minor burns in the attack.

Trending News
Representational Pic

COVID-19 claims 10 more lives, J&K toll 858

Representational Pic

'Uncategorised' militant, two OGWs blamed for grenade throwing incidents in Sopore held

A man's sample is being taken for COVID-19 testing. Mir Imran/GK

1578 covid-19 cases take J&K tally past 50000

GK Photo

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Delina, two others injured

The Interior Ministry says the bomb went off as Saleh’s convoy was passing through a section of Kabul with shops that sell gas cylinders. The blast ignited a fire that set ablaze a number of shops.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing and the Taliban quickly denied they were behind the attack.

According to spokesman Razwan Murad, the bombing targeted the convoy of Afghanistan’s first vice president, Amrullah Saleh, as it passed through Kabul on Wednesday morning.

Latest News

Entire J&K population under Ayushman Bharat ambit

Under Jan Abhiyan, Govt to bring governance closer to people

India, China reach 5-point consensus to de-escalate tensions in eastern Ladakh

Reopening of schools | Parents' consent must for students to attend: DSEK

Saleh, who is also Afghanistan’s former intelligence chief, said in his first television appearance immediately after the attack that he was fine and had suffered only slight burns.

He appeared in the TV footage with bandages on one hand.

Me and my younger son who was also with me are fine, Saleh said in the footage. I have slight burns on my face and hand from the wave of the blast. I don’t have exact details right now, but I apologize to those who suffered casualties and those who lost their property in the attack.

His spokesman, Murad, called the attack a vicious terrorist attempt . The roads in the vicinity of the bombing were closed off.

The Interior Ministry’s spokesman, Tariq Arian, confirmed to The Associated Press that the bombing targeted Saleh’s convoy.

The explosion, he said, also ignited a huge fire in the area, a section of Kabul where shops sell gas cylinders for use in heating homes and cooking.

Related News