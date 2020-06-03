Latest News, Srinagar
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: June 3, 2020, 4:43 PM

Afghan war veteran among three Jaish militants killed in Pulwama gunfight: IGP Kashmir

Identifies him as Abdur Reham alias Fouji Bhai
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: June 3, 2020, 4:43 PM
Pic: Mubashir Khan/GK
Pic: Mubashir Khan/GK

Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar on Wednesday said that an Aghan war veteran who had masterminded the recent unsucessful car bomb blast was among three Jaish-e-Muhammad militants killed in a gunfight with the security forces in southern Pulwama district.

The slain commander has been identified as Abdur Rehman alias Fouji Bhai or Fouji Baba, who had participated in Afghan war and was active since 2017 in Kashmir, said Kumar, as per news agency KNO.

Trending News
File Pic: Habib Naqash/GK

Omar Abdullah welcomes release of Shah Faesal, two PDP leaders from PSA detention

File pic/GK

Make JK Bank's recruitment exercise fairer by according extra weightage to previous candidates: JKAP

File Pic

Jitendra Singh asks J&K Govt to defer reopening of schools, collection of vehicle registration tax

GK Pic

Three Jaish militants killed in Pulwama gunfight: Police

Fouji Bhai, he added, was the IED expert and was the mastermind of May 28 Car bomb plan which was averted on time by the police, army and CRPF.

He said the slain militant commander belonged to Multan area of Pakistan.

Related News