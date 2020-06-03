Afghan war veteran among three Jaish militants killed in Pulwama gunfight: IGP Kashmir

Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar on Wednesday said that an Aghan war veteran who had masterminded the recent unsucessful car bomb blast was among three Jaish-e-Muhammad militants killed in a gunfight with the security forces in southern Pulwama district.

The slain commander has been identified as Abdur Rehman alias Fouji Bhai or Fouji Baba, who had participated in Afghan war and was active since 2017 in Kashmir, said Kumar, as per news agency KNO.

Fouji Bhai, he added, was the IED expert and was the mastermind of May 28 Car bomb plan which was averted on time by the police, army and CRPF.

He said the slain militant commander belonged to Multan area of Pakistan.