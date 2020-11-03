Latest News, World
IANS
Kabul,
UPDATED: November 3, 2020, 1:33 PM

Afghanistan declares day of mourning after university terror attack

This was the second attack on an education institution in the Afghan capital in the last 10 days.
IANS
Kabul,
UPDATED: November 3, 2020, 1:33 PM
Representational Image
Representational Image

The Afghan government announced Tuesday as a national day of mourning as a tribute to the 22 victims who lost their lives during a terror attack at the Kabul University a day earlier.

The Afghan flag will fly at half-mast across the country and at all diplomatic missions around the world, TOLO News quoted the Presidential Palace as saying.

Trending News

Admin launches drive against illegal mining in Kupwara

CUK holds webinar on 'law and prevention of corruption'

'Research methodology backbone of quality research'

KK Sharma to represent J&K in delimitation panel

In a message on the attack that also injured over 20 others, President Ashraf Ghani said: “The enemies of knowledge and progress continued to terrorize our people and perpetrated a vicious terrorist attack on Kabul University.

“We convey a clear message to all terrorist groups including Taliban that such acts of terror and atrocity can never deter the resolve of the great Afghan nation for a peaceful, stable and thriving Afghanistan.

“We will take revenge for this senseless attack and for any drop of innocent students’ blood spilled today. Our heroic defence and security forces will chase you, find you at any corner and wipe you out.

Latest News
Representational Photo

WHO highlights influenza risk for kids, pregnant women during pandemic

Representational Photo

2020 breaks annual gun sale records in US

Representational Image. Source: Wikipedia/ Brocken Inaglory

Sri Lanka rescues over 100 stranded whales

Representational Image

Govt blocks 12 pro-Khalistani websites

“I enunciate to the brutal enemies of Afghanistan that this attack will not remain without response; we will retaliate,” the President added.

A group of militants stormed the Kabul University, one of the biggest higher education institutions in the country, on Monday morning after detonating explosive devices.

They entered the university campus and began indiscriminate shooting.

The carnage ended after six hours when all three attackers were killed, according to the Interior Affairs Ministry, TOLO News reported.

The other 19 victims were mostly students, it added.

This was the second attack on an education institution in the Afghan capital in the last 10 days.

A week ago, a suicide bombing near a tutoring centre killed over 30 people, most of them students.

Tagged in , ,
Related News