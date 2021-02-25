After bagging J&K Bank contract, Tenon says over 1100 locals hired

Tenon Facility Management India Pvt Ltd, a facility management company on Thursday claimed to have provided employment to over 1,100 Kashmir residents while executing a J&K Bank contract.

“As per the wish of J&K Bank and commitment to create employment for Kashmiris, the firm hired, trained, and deployed over 1100+ local manpower from within J&K itself to support this contract,” said the company, in a handout.

“The staff that has been deployed is from Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir. Tenon is implementing their global best practices locally by training the locals and employing them within the region,” it said.

The handout quoted Tenon’s Global CEO, Rajan Oberoi, saying the company was happy to have collaborated with J&K Bank in order to create local employment opportunities for the youth of Jammu & Kashmir.

“We have gone through an exercise of training and hiring over 1100+ employees from the region to provide them a respectable and consistent source of livelihood. We will continue to create more employment opportunities in the J&K region by local collaboration,” he said.

The handout further said that Tenon Facility Management has made a “remarkable journey to become a leading global Indian-origin conglomerate with a turnover of over Rs 1800 crore”.

The company, it said, has a diverse team of more than 80,000 seasoned professionals adding Tenon has worked as an essential service provider throughout the COVID-19 lockdown.

“The team braved the frontline to fight against COVID-19 by offering specialized office sanitization services at private & public facilities,” it added.