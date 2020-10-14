Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 14, 2020, 4:24 PM

After calling on Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah says Gupkar declaration signatories meeting on Thursday

The National Conference president Farooq Abdullah along with Omar Abdullah met Mehbooba at her residence this afternoon a day after her release from 14 months of detention.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 14, 2020, 4:24 PM
Image Source: Twitter
Image Source: Twitter

National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said that all the Gupkar Declaration Signatories will be meeting tomorrow.

“My father & I called on @MehboobaMufti Sahiba this afternoon to enquire about her well-being after her release from detention. She has kindly accepted Farooq Sb’s invitation to join a meeting of the Gupkar Declaration signatories tomorrow afternoon,” Omar tweeted.

Trending News
GK Photo

Villagers in Uri seek shifting of stone crushing plant

Representational Pic

33 travelers among 701 new covid-19 cases in J&K, total 85409

Representational Image

Foiled suspected BAT action from Pak side in J&K: Army

File Photo

Gadkari to initiate blasting process for Zojila tunnel construction work on Oct 15

The National Conference president Farooq Abdullah along with Omar Abdullah met Mehbooba at her residence this afternoon a day after her release from 14 months of detention.

She was detained along with hundreds of political leaders and workers before and on August 5 last year as the Government of India scrapped special constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Tagged in ,
Related News