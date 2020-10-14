After calling on Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah says Gupkar declaration signatories meeting on Thursday

National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said that all the Gupkar Declaration Signatories will be meeting tomorrow.

“My father & I called on @MehboobaMufti Sahiba this afternoon to enquire about her well-being after her release from detention. She has kindly accepted Farooq Sb’s invitation to join a meeting of the Gupkar Declaration signatories tomorrow afternoon,” Omar tweeted.

The National Conference president Farooq Abdullah along with Omar Abdullah met Mehbooba at her residence this afternoon a day after her release from 14 months of detention.

She was detained along with hundreds of political leaders and workers before and on August 5 last year as the Government of India scrapped special constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir.