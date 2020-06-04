After doctor tests Covid19 positive, district admin orders temporary closure of diagnostic centres, clinics

Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Dr. G N Itoo today informed that all private diagnostic centers and other clinics have been temporarily closed in the district.



He said the step has been taken as a precautionary measure, after a doctor was found positive for COVID-19.



DC made these remarks during an inspection of various clinics in Baramulla to review implementation of the order, he instructed to temporarily close these Centre till further orders.



He said that all the medical practitioners including doctors, paramedics, pharmacists, technicians etc shall be tested for COVID adding that about 50% task of testing has already been completed and informed that these centers shall work on normal basis after the medical testing is completed.



Meanwhile, DC inspected the recently declared red zones including Limber, Khanpora and Gantamulla to take review of the implementation of various COVID-19 related advisories.



The DC also inspected various control rooms established in red zones and took a brief review of their functioning, he directed the concerned agencies to ensure that lockdown and other guidelines are followed in letter and spirit in such areas.



DC informed that all the essential commodities are being supplied to the people residing in these areas through a proper mechanism formulated by such control rooms keeping in consideration the necessary advisories.