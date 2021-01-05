Again 16K, India continues low streak of daily cases

With 16,375 new coronavirus infections and 201 deaths in the past 24 hours, India’s overall tally stood at 1,03,56,845 on Tuesday, while the toll touched 1,49,850, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

India continued its streak of low daily new cases as the fresh infection numbers remained below 20,000 for the fourth consecutive day.

Till now, 99,75,958 have recovered. Currently, there are 2,31,036 active cases. The recovery rate stands at 96.32 per cent while the fatality rate is 1.45 as per cent.

The total number of samples tested up to January 4 is 17,65,31,997 including 8,96,236 samples tested on Monday, the Indian Council of Medical Research said.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state till date. Over 84 per cent of the daily new cases are being reported by 10 states — Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

Mass vaccination drive is slated to begin soon, with approval of two vaccines.

The central government plans to vaccinate nearly 30 crore people in the first phase of drive. It will be offered to one crore healthcare workers, along with 2 crore frontline and essential workers and 27 crore elderly, mostly above the age of 50 years with comorbidities.