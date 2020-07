Senior Hurriyat leader and President of Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman-e- Sharie Shian Agha Syed Hassan Mosavi tested COVID-19 positive on Friday, party sources told Greater Kashmir.

They said the 70-year-old leader tested COVID-19 positive, a day after his son was infected with the virus.

Deputy CMO Budgam, Tehmeena Bukhari confirmed that Agha Hassan has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.