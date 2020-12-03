Agitated farmers block highway leading to Delhi from UP

Scores of agitated farmers on Thursday blocked the National Highway-9, leading to the closure of a key flyover which connects Uttar Pradesh to the national capital in a bid to show their resentment against the three farm laws.

The number of protesting farmers swelled on the flyover at Ghazipur, the city’s border with Uttar Pradesh ahead of another round of talks between the government and the farmers.

Even though the farmers have blocked the flyover, a little space has been left for ambulances to pass by.

“We are hopeful that the blockade will end soon as it is a major route leading to Delhi. we are trying our best,” Gayendra Singh, Superintendent of Police (City) Ghaziabad told IANS.

The police has also beefed up the security at the border, is conducting surveillance through drones, put up multi-layered barricades and has diverted the traffic from the highway to the interior of the area connecting the two borders, a police official said.

Meanwhile, the farmers sat on the highway leading to Delhi and raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking him to repeal the farm laws. Slogans of “Modi teri tana Shahi nahi chalegi (Dictatorship can’t run)”, “Jab jab modi darta hai, police ko aage karta hai (Whenever Modi gets scared, he sends the police)”, “Jai jawan jai kisan”, and “Kala kaanoon wapis lo (Take back the black law)” are being raised.

All eyes are now on the meeting of the farmer unions with the Centre. The talks between the Centre and agitating farmer unions on Tuesday failed to end the standoff over the new farm laws.

The farmers have been sitting on protest for the last eight days at the Delhi-Haryana and Delhi-Uttar Pradesh borders. Thousands of farmers have been camping at the Singhu border, while several other groups have blocked the entry at the Delhi-Haryana border in Tikri, the Delhi-UP Ghazipur border and the Delhi-UP Chilla border.