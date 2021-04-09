Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: April 9, 2021, 11:28 AM

AGuH chief Imtiyaz Shah among two militants killed in Tral encounter: Police

Pertinently, the police had last night claimed that Shah was trapped in Shopian where so far three militants have been killed in an ongoing gunfight.
Police on Friday claimed that AGuH chief Imtiyaz Shah was killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Tral area of Awantipora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

In a tweet, a police spokesman said that AGuH chief Imtiyaz Shah was killed in Tral encounter. “IGP Kashmir #congratulates Police/SFs for the successful #operation. Search going on. Further details shall follow,” he said.

Pertinently, the police had last night claimed that Shah was trapped in Shopian where so far three militants have been killed in an ongoing gunfight.

