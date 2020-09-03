AICTE issues instructions over charging of hostel, transport fee amid COVID-19 pandemic

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has issued instructions to all the directors and principals of the technical institutions over charging of fee from the students amid the ongoing covid19 pandemic.

In a letter, the member secretary AICTE has stated that the entire world including India was going through a national Emergency that has arisen due to the outbreak of COV ID-19 pandemic.

“AICTE has been receiving complaints from students and parents that some of the institutions are charging hostel and transport fees during covid19 pandemic whereas these facilities are not availed by the students. It is advised that institutions should charge only maintenance charges of mess and transport,” the letter reads.

The AICTE has strictly advised the heads of the AICTE approved institutions to charge the fees commensurate with the facilities that they are providing during the ongoing pandemic.

“No institutions should charge fees for those portions which are not accessible to students during the coming semester, failing which action will be taken as per the prevailing rules,” the letter reads.

The letter further states that the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued guidelines on the measures to be taken by Ministries, Departments of Government of India and other establishments for containment of covid19 in the country from time to time.

“Ensuring safety precautions during the threat posed by covid19 would be fundamental responsibility of all citizens of India during this hour of crisis,” it reads.

It states that the heads of institutions have the responsibility of safeguarding the health and associated interests of all stakeholders of their respective colleges and other institutions.