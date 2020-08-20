GK Top News, Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: August 21, 2020, 12:39 AM

AK-47 rifle snatched from CRPF man in Handwara recovered from slain LeT commander's possession: Police

Earlier, Kumar said that Lone was involved in the killing of six CRPF personnel - three in Sopore on April 18
File Photo
File Photo

An AK-47 rifle snatched by the militants from a CRPF man during an attack in Vangam area of Handwara in May this year has been recovered from the possession of Lashkar-e-Toiba commander, Naseer-u-din Lone on Wednesday, police said today.

In a tweet, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the rifle was recovered from the possession of the LeT commander who was killed in a gunfight with the security forces on Wednesday in Ganipora area of Handwara.

“AK 47 rifle #snatched from CRPF jawan after attack at Vangam #Handwara on 4/5/20, recovered from LeT #terrorist Naseer also proves his involvement. Killing of Naseer and #Pakistani terrorist Danish is one of big #achievement,” said the IGP Kashmir on Twitter.

Earlier, Kumar said that Lone was involved in the killing of six CRPF personnel – three in Sopore on April 18 and as many troopers in Handwara on May 4.

