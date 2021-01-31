Jammu, Latest News
Alarm level up as bird flu reported in domestic fowls in J&K's Udhampur

It is for the first time that bird flu has been reported in domestic fowls in J&K which had so far reported the avian flu among migratory birds or dead crows only.
Several cases of Avian Flu commonly known as Bird Flu have been reported in Udhampur district of Jammu division among domestic fowls for the first time in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. 

Wildlife Warden Jammu, Anil Arti told KNO that samples of some domestic birds were taken in Udhampur area some fifteen days ago which have now returned positive for bird flu.

He, however, said that there is “no need to worry as the cases have not been reported on major scale”.

The newest cases have been confirmed among “few domestic fowls and one peacock in Udhampur”.

It is for the first time that bird flu has been reported in domestic fowls in Jammu and Kashmir, which had so far reported the avian flu among migratory birds or dead crows only.

Nodal officer for Bird flu in J&K, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Shah also confirmed to KNO that cases of bird flu have been confirmed in some domestic birds in Jammu division.

No such case has been reported among domestic fowls so far in the Kashmir division, he added. 

It is pertinent to mention here that Kerala, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab have confirmed the outbreak of the avian influenza in poultry birds so far.

Cases of bird flu have also been reported among crows, migratory and wild birds in Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir and Bihar.

