All shops in Uri to open on 'trial basis' from tomorrow

All the markets and shops in this border town of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district will remain open ‘fully’ from Wednesday onwards for the next five days on trial basis, officials said on Tuesday.



As per an order issued by the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Uri, markets will open from 6 am to 5 pm throughout the week except for Sunday.

“But SOPs and guidelines should be followed properly. Use of face masks and maintaining social distance shall be mandatory and any violation shall be dealt with strict action,” said Reyaz Ahmad Malik, SDM Uri.

“This arrangement is introduced for the next five days only on a trial basis in view of the pressing demand of public and traders associated with the walnut business in Lagama, Uri, and Chandanwari markets of this sub-division,” he said.

The markets and shops in Uri have been functioning on an odd-even basis in view of COVID-19 outbreak.