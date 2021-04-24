Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: April 24, 2021, 2:18 PM

All three involved in Pattan bank heist arrested: police

As per the official, the trio was involved in at least three bank heists in the past.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: April 24, 2021, 2:18 PM
Police assessing the vehicle left by robbers at Wusan village in Kunzer, on April 24 2021. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]
Police assessing the vehicle left by robbers at Wusan village in Kunzer, on April 24 2021. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]

Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested three persons involved in a heist at J&K bank branch in north Kashmir’s Pattan on Thursday.

The trio donning PPE kits had stolen Rs 2.86 lakh and decamped with a 12-Bore rifle from the security guard.

Trending News
File Photo

COVID-19 surge: Curfew announced in J&K from 8 pm tonight till Monday morning

File Photo of G A Mir

J&K Congress asks workers to help needy amid spike in COVID-19 infections

File Photo

Kashmir Chamber defers polls to Executive Committee in view of COVID-19 surge

Representational Image

Pedestrian injured after hit by three-wheeler in north Kashmir's Lolab

Quoting an official, news agency GNS reported that the trio was arrested along with two pistols on Friday night.   

As per the official, the trio was involved in at least three bank heists in the past.

Pertinently the trio had left the vehicle in which they came at the spot and fled with a different vehicle. 

Latest News
GK File/Aman Farooq

COVID-19 vaccination to be free for people aged 18-45 in J&K

Representational Photo

Delhi HC asks Centre about preparedness to deal with COVID-19 second wave peak, terms mounting cases a 'Tsunami'

Representational Image [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]

Trapped in snowfall, 20 nomadic families provided help in J&K's Kathua

Representational Image

Left with no option, hospitals in Delhi forced to use backup stock amid severe oxygen crisis

A day after, on Friday the 12-bore rifle as well the stolen getaway car was found at Wusan village in Kunzer area of Baramulla district.

Tagged in , , ,
Related News