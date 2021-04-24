All three involved in Pattan bank heist arrested: police

Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested three persons involved in a heist at J&K bank branch in north Kashmir’s Pattan on Thursday.

The trio donning PPE kits had stolen Rs 2.86 lakh and decamped with a 12-Bore rifle from the security guard.

Quoting an official, news agency GNS reported that the trio was arrested along with two pistols on Friday night.

As per the official, the trio was involved in at least three bank heists in the past.

Pertinently the trio had left the vehicle in which they came at the spot and fled with a different vehicle.

A day after, on Friday the 12-bore rifle as well the stolen getaway car was found at Wusan village in Kunzer area of Baramulla district.