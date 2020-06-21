GK Top News, Latest News, Srinagar
All three militants killed in Srinagar gunfight: Police

A police official said that all three hiding militants have been killed.
One more militant has been killed in an encounter with security forces in Pozwalpora area of Zoonimar, taking the death toll to 3, police said on Sunday.

A police official said that all three hiding militants have been killed.

Earlier, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar while talking to media said that they tried to persuade the militants to surrender, but they rejected the offer.

One among the trapped militants is involved in last month attack in Pandach area of Ganderbal, in which two BSF personnel were killed, the IGP added.

Meanwhile, mobile Internet services have been suspended in Srinagar.

