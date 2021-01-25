Alleged Jaish associate's house attached in connection with last year's south Kashmir encounter

Police on Monday attached the house of an alleged Jaish-e-Mohammad associate in Khrew area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district in a case related to a militant attack on security forces in January last year in which an army soldier and a policeman were killed.

Two militants were also killed in the encounter dated January 21, 2020, police said.

A case FIR number 03/2020 had been registered in this regard at Police Station Khrew, police said.

In a statement issued this afternoon, Awantipora police said that immovable property comprising a house belonging to a JeM associate, a resident of Zantrang village Khrew had been attached on the basis of investigation in the case so far under relevant provisions of law. Police however did not identify the alleged militant associate.