Altaf Bukhari demands statehood for Jammu and Kashmir, restoration of high-speed Internet

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) Chief, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Friday demanded restoration of high-speed Internet and statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to media at the Jammu office of the party, Bukhari said that they will fight for the restoration of the statehood “snatched from them.”

Referring to demand for 4G restoration, the JKAP President said: “The militants use satellite phones, not 4G which has not been restored despite repeated appeals. We do not know why people of Jammu and Kashmir have been deprived of their right.”

He said that the situation is peaceful in Jammu and Kashmir except covid situation which is same in rest of the country and the world.

He said that the bureaucracy is not listening to the people and there is not developmental work and nothing is happening in Jammu and Kashmir since last one year.

Bukhari also called for an end to “divisive politics” in Jammu and Kashmir and said that people from both the regions need to be united.