Amarnath yatra cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Amarnath Shrine Board has cancelled this year’s Amarnath yatra in view of a surge in COVID-19 cases, officials said on Tuesday.

The decision to cancel the yatra was taken in a meeting chaired by LG GC Murmu, who is also the chairman of Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB).

Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu, Chairman of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), presided over 39th Board meeting of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board today in which the Board members participated virtually through video conference to discuss the conduct of the Yatra 2020, said a Raj Bhavan spokesman.

“The Board further deliberated the considered views of the Government. The Government made reasoned observations supported by facts which suggested that it would not be advisable to conduct Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2020 and it would be advisable to cancel it this year in larger public interest. This would enable the Health, Civil and Police Administrations to focus on the immediate challenges facing them rather than diverting resources, manpower and attention to the conduct of the Shri Amarnathji Yatra,” he added.

Based upon the circumstances, the Board decided with heavy heart that it is not advisable to hold and conduct this year’s Shri Amarnathji Yatra and expressed its regret to announce the cancellation of Yatra 2020, said the spokesman.

“The Board is aware of and respects the sentiments of millions of devotees and to keep the religious sentiments alive, the Board shall continue the Live Telecast/ Virtual Darshan of the morning and evening Aarti. Further, the traditional rituals shall be carried out as per past practice. Also, the Chhadi Mubarak shall be facilitated by the Government.”