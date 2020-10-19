Amid border tension, Chinese PLA soldier apprehended after straying across LAC in Ladakh: Army

Indian Army on Monday said a Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldier was apprehended after he had strayed across the Line of Actual (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh on Monday.

A spokesman identified the soldier as Corporal Wang Ya Long. He said the soldier was apprehended in the Demchok sector of Eastern Ladakh on 19 October 2020.

“The PLA soldier has been provided medical assistance including oxygen, food and warm clothes to protect him from the vagaries of extreme altitude and harsh climatic conditions,” said the spokesman, in a statement.

A request has also been received from the PLA about the whereabouts of the missing soldier.

As per established protocols, he will be returned to Chinese officials at the Chushul – Moldo meeting point after completion of formalities.