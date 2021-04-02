Amid COVID-19 resurgence, govt authorizes DCs to take call on continuation of class work in J&K schools

With COVID-19 being reported among staffers and students in numbers amid a general spike in infections lately, the J&K government on Friday authorised the deputy commissioners to take a call on the continuation of classes at schools in their respective districts.

Since their reopening in the new academic session, many schools in Kashmir were forced to shut recently after reporting COVID-19 infections among staffers and students.

More than 40 cases were reported in three schools of Budgam district forcing the authorities to close the educational institutions for five to 10 days.

In south Kashmir’s Anantnag, another private school was closed following a surprise visit of Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK) to the educational institutions to inspect the adherence to COVID-19 SoPs in the schools.

On Wednesday over 50 positive cases including students and staff members of government and some private schools reported positive for COVID-19 at another south Kashmir school.

In this backdrop, an order issued by Deputy Secretary to the J&K government in the School Education Department, in an order issued today, authorised the DCs, who also head the DDMAs on their respective districts to take a call on the continuation of classes at the schools in their jurisdictions.

This has been done keeping in view the safety of students amid a spike in infections in J&K.

The respective CEOs and concerned officials have been asked to assist in taking such decisions.



Notably, Greater Kashmir reported in its Friday’s issue that the J&K government was likely to authorize the respective DCs to take a call on the continuation of classes in view of surge in infections.