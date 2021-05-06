Amid COVID-19 surge, DHSK bars Kashmir health workers from interacting with media

Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) on Thursday directed medical officers in the division to bar the staff in their jurisdictions to desist from media interactions saying “contradictory and confusing messages are being circulated, which misinforms the public and creates unnecest and avoidable panic”.

While citing the reason, a circular issued by DHSK, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather asked Chief Medical Officers/Medical Superintendents/Block Medical Officers of Kashmir division to issue instructions to all the staff under their administrative domain “to desist from media interaction”.

The officers have been asked to initiate “strict disciplinary action” against staffers found interacting with the media and “report of any disregard of these instructions”.