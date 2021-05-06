Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 6, 2021, 6:15 PM

Amid COVID-19 surge, DHSK bars Kashmir health workers from interacting with media

Says 'contradictory and confusing messages circulated' which 'misinforms the public and creates unnecessary and avoidable panic'
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 6, 2021, 6:15 PM
A team of health workers during a door to door checkup. [File/GK]
A team of health workers during a door to door checkup. [File/GK]

Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) on Thursday directed medical officers in the division to bar the staff in their jurisdictions to desist from media interactions saying “contradictory and confusing messages are being circulated,  which misinforms the public and creates unnecest and avoidable panic”.

While citing the reason, a circular issued by DHSK, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather asked Chief Medical Officers/Medical Superintendents/Block Medical Officers of Kashmir division to issue instructions to all the staff under their administrative domain “to desist from media interaction”.

Trending News
Representational Photo

Teenager found hanging from ceiling fan in central Kashmir's Ganderbal

Image for representational purpose only. [File: Mir Wasim/ GK]

Three militants killed in Shopian gunfight identified

Dr. Samia Rashid is now a full time principal of the Medical College. [Image source: Twitter/ @drsamiarashid

Dr Samia Rashid officially appointed Principal GMC Srinagar

The officers have been asked to initiate “strict disciplinary action” against staffers found interacting with the media and “report of any disregard of these instructions”.

Tagged in , ,
Related News