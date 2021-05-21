Health, Latest News
Amid COVID-19 surge, J&K reports 1st case of Black Fungus at GMC Jammu

Patient recently recovered from COVID-19.
File Photo of GMC Jammu
Authorities on Friday confirmed the first case of Mucormycosis popularly known as “Black Fungus” in Jammu and Kashmir at Government Medical College Jammu.

News agency KNO while quoting Principal GMC Jammu, Dr Shashi Sudan reported that the infection has been confirmed in a 40-year-old man who recently recovered from COVID-19 and is currently under observation.

Principal GMC Jammu however said the man is now suffering from “uncontrolled diabetes”.

Dr Sudan said that sugar level of the patient is 900.

