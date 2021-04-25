Amid COVID surge, J&K govt closes paid public parks, extends night curfew hours

Amid the spike in Coronavirus cases, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday ordered closure of all paid public parks and extended the night curfew to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Due to the prevailing COVID situation in J&K, State Executive Committee, in exercise of the powers conferred up on it under section 24 of Disaster Management Act,2005, hereby orders that all paid public parks in the J&K shall remain closed for visitors till further orders,” read an official order.

The order comes as the union territory reported a record number of 2381 Covid cases and 21 deaths in the past 24 hours.

The government also increased the validity of night curfew by two more hours.

“On account of the prevailing COVID situation in J&K, the State Executive Committee, in exercise of the powers conferred up on it under section 24 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, hereby orders that night curfew timings within the municipal limits / Urban local body limits of all districts of J&K shall be from 8 pm to 6 am instead of from 10 pm to 6 am,” read another order.