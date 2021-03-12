Amid incessant rains, I&FC dept says no flood threat in Kashmir

The incessant rainfall for the last 36 hours has thrown life out of gear in Kashmir, even as the officials of Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) department said that there was no threat of floods as the major rainfall activity was recorded in north Kashmir.

A top official of the Irrigation and Flood Control department told the news agency KNO that there was no flood threat, as most of the rainfall activity was recorded in north Kashmir and the gauge level in all water bodies was below normal.

“Tributaries in north Kashmir are filled with rainfall water, but there is no situation of floods in the valley,” he said.

Meanwhile, an official said that as the plains in the Valley received rainfall, the higher reaches of North Kashmir including Kupwara and Gulmarg received fresh snowfall measuring about 2ft and 1.5 ft respectively.

Deputy Director Meteorological department said that the weather system is expecting the improvement in the weather from this afternoon, however, the weather will remain cloudy and erratic till 16 March. “There is no major weather activity as per the system.”

He said that higher reaches of district Kupwara in Tangdhar and Keran have received fresh snowfall of around 2 to 2.5 ft while tourist destinations of Gulmarg and Sonamarg have received 1.5 ft and 2 ft snow.

As per the officials of MeT, Srinagar received 27.2 mm of fresh rainfall during the last 24 hours and recorded a temperature as low as 2.2°C.