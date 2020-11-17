Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 17, 2020, 2:03 PM

Amit Shah attacks Congress and Gupkar alliance, says PAGD wants foreign forces to intervene in J&K

"Gupkar alliance have only two options, either they follow the national motives or let people sink them."
File Photo
File Photo

The Union Home Minister and senior leader of the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) Amit Shah on Tuesday said the people in Gupkar Alliances want foreign forces to intervene in the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The Gupkar Gang is going global! They want foreign forces to intervene in Jammu and Kashmir. The Gupkar Gang also insults India’s Tricolour. Do Sonia Ji and Rahul Ji support such moves of the Gupkar Gang? They should make their stand crystal clear to the people of India,” he said.

In a series of tweets, Shah attacked the newly formed alliance of political parties in Kashmir and said the Gupkar Alliance and Congress want to snatch the rights of Dalits, women and people living in tribes.

He said Gupkar Alliance has “insulted” the tricolour and by joining hands with them Congress has put doubt that they support these moves.

He said the Congress should make their stand clear to the people of India.

Attacking Congress and the Gupkar alliance together, he said: “Congress and the Gupkar Gang want to take J&K back to the era of terror and turmoil.”

Shah said Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and that the people of India will not tolerate an ‘unholy global gathbandhan’ against the national interests of the country, he said.

He said the people in Gupkar alliance have only two options. “…either they follow the national motives or let people sink them,” he said.

PAGD or Peoples Alliance For Gukpar Declaration is an amalgam of mainstream political parties in Jammu and Kashmir, seeking to restore the special status of the erstwhile state.

