Aligarh (UP),
UPDATED: May 1, 2020, 3:25 PM

AMU asks its students to return home

As of now, 4,000 students are residing in the campus and of these around 1,800 are from UP alone.
Aligarh (UP),
UPDATED: May 1, 2020, 3:25 PM
After 38 days of lockdown, the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) administration has advised its students to take advantage of the proposed relaxation facility announced by the government and return to their hometowns.

In a circular issued by AMU Registrar Abdul Hamid, he said that as per the circular of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the students are allowed to go back to their hometown.

“As no classes, examination or entrance tests are scheduled for May and June, the students should avail this facility as same may not be given in future depending on the situation,” the circular said.

Hamid said that initially, students from within Uttar Pradesh, can return home on Friday and Saturday while travel arrangements for those from other states, including Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand will be made by their states in the coming days.

“Travel arrangements for students residing in UP have been made by the district administration. Students may contact their respective provost, and dean, student welfare and proctor for any clarification in this regard,” he said.

He further said, “The process of transportation of students will start from Friday (May 1) and buses will be made available at the proctor’s office. He added that no one is forced to leave the campus but those willing to return home can avail this opportunity.

