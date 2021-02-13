Anantnag resident, affiliated with TRF militant outfit, held in Jammu: Police

Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a militant belonging to The Resistance Force (TRF) from Bari Brahmana area of Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir.

“We have arrested a TRF militant late night in a joint operation carried out by Anantnag Police and Samba police,” said SSP Samba Rajesh Sharma.

Sharma told Greater Kashmir that the militant, namely Zahoor Ahmed Rather, a resident of Duroo, Anantnag was wanted by Anantnag police in Kashmir.

“We developed an input about his presence in Bari Brahmana and arrested him from a rented accommodation where he was staying,” he added.

The police officer said that Rather is being shifted to Anantnag for further investigation.