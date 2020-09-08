Anantnag: School education department seeks nod from district administration for outdoor classes

The School Education department in south Kashmir’s Anantnag has sought permission from the district administration to start outdoor classes work in the open fields.

Chief Education Officer (CEO) Anantnag, Abdul Rub Shad told the news agency KNO that the education department has sought permission from the district administration to start class work in open fields.

Shad said they have asked the district administration that if any school administration intends to conduct class work, they will adhere to the SOPs issued by the health ministry in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that as of now only community classes were going on in upper belts of the district.

“The far flung areas of the district wherein the Internet facility is unavailable or the areas wherein the students don’t have smartphones, the local teachers are holding community classes in open fields,” Shad said.