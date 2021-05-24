Anjuman-e-Islamia offers school to set up 200-bedded COVID-Care Center in J&K's Bhaderwah

In a noble gesture, socio-religious organisation, ‘Anjuman-e-Islamia, Bhaderwah in J&K’s Doda district Monday offered a school administered by it to the local authorities for establishing a 200-bedded COVID-19 Care Center (CCC).

The organisation has also offered four oxygen concentrators and an ambulance for COVID-19 patients.

Anjuman-e-islamia Bhadarwah president Pervaiz Ahmed Sheikh along with other office bearers of the organization made the announcement at a presser today.

Sheikh said the organisation made the decision in view of the increasing COVID-19 cases in additional district Bhaderwah coupled with a limited medicare facilities posing a health risk on patients especially those belonging to the lower strata.

The Anjuman-e-Islamia, Sheikh said, decided to go an extra mile and extend a helping hand by utilising the available resources to contribute in a major way.

“We have ordered four oxygen concentrators, which will be provided to all needy people during urgency. Beside, a Hilal-e-Ahmer Ambulance service will be also provided soon to the needy people of this hilly area irrespective of religion,” Sheikh added.