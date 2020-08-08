Anjuman Nusrat-ul-Islam condoles demise of Agha Ashraf Ali

Anjuman Nusrat-ul-Islam has expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of veteran education expert, intellectual, firebrand orator and writer Agha Ashraf Ali.

In its condolence statement, the Anjuman hailed the invaluable contribution of Agha Ashraf Ali in the field of education and the reformative works therein, saying the demise is a big loss for all of us.

Terming the contribution towards education, especially in the literary field by Agha Ashraf Ali and his son Late Agha Shahid Ali as highly remarkable, the Anjuman said the Late Agha Ashraf Ali and his family had close relationship with the Mirwaiz Family especially the former chairman of Anjuman Shaheed-e-Millat Mirwaiz Moulana Farooq and its present chairman Mirwaiz Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq.

“Late Agha Ashraf Ali always used to give his valuable suggestions aimed at carrying out reformative measures in the educational sector in Jammu & Kashmir and also taking forward the programmes of the Anjuman,” the statement said.

The Anjuman expressed condolence and solidarity with the bereaved family of Agha Ashraf Ali and prayed to Almighty Allah to grant the deceased the highest place in Jannah.