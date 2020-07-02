Another COVID-19 death in Kashmir takes J&K toll to 112

Kashmir Valley reported fifth death in a day due to covid-19 on Thursday as a 65-year-old man from Kulgam died of the virus at SKIMS Soura this afternoon.

The death takes the number of people succumbing to the virus in J&K to 112. Two deaths each occurred at SKIMS Soura and SMHS hospital here earlier today.

Professor Farooq Jan, Medical Superintendent SKIMS Soura, told news agency GNS that the sexagenarian, a resident of Tarigam Kulgam, was admitted to the hospital on June 23. “He was referred from GMC Anantnag in view of B/L CAP with ARDS. The patient was Covid positive and died at 2:30 p.m.,” he added.

Earlier, 55-year-old and 65-year-old men from Kulgam and Baramulla districts respectively died at the tertiary care hospital.

Professor Jan said that the quinquagenarian from Yaripora area of Kulgam was admitted on June 22 and died 12:10 a.m.

“He was known case of hypertension with (type-2 diabetes) with multifocal Encephalopathy (brain disease),” he said.

Another patient—the sexagenarian from Baramulla’s Sopore town also died ten days after admission to the hospital.

“The patient was hypertensive, T2DM (type-2 diabetes) with Community-acquired pneumonia (CAP) and he had sudden cardiopulmonary arrest at 3:05 a.m.” Professor Jan said.

Dr Nazir Choudhary. Medical Superintendent SMHS hospital, told GNS that two deaths occurred yesterday and their swab samples returned positive for the covid-19 today.

He said that both of them including a 75-year-old man from Budgam district and a 65-year-old from Batamaloo Srinagar had underlying ailments including hypertension and bilateral pneumonia. “The woman was also suffering from Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Both of them were admitted yesterday (Wednesday),” he added.

With these deaths, 112 people so far have succumbed to the virus in J&K— 99 from the Valley and 13 from Jammu division.

Srinagar district with 26 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (18), Kulgam (15), Shopian (12), nine each from Anantnag and Budgam, Jammu(8), Kupwara (6), Pulwama (four) while one death each has been reported from Bandipora, Poonch, Doda, Udhampur, Rajouri and Kathua.