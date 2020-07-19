Health, Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: July 19, 2020, 10:11 AM

Another death takes J&K Covid-19 toll to 238

With these deaths, 219 people in Kashmir and 19 in Jammu have died so far due to the covid-19.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: July 19, 2020, 10:11 AM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

Jammu and Kashmir reported two more deaths due to covid-19 on Sunday, taking the fatality count due to the virus to 238 in J&K.

Official sources told GNS that one of the victims was an 84-year-old man from Baramulla.

Trending News

Ganderbal: Police start COVID19 awareness drive

Hakeem Yaseen opposes move to notify 'specific areas' for army

Greater Kashmir

Soldier killed in accidental fire in Gulmarg

DC Budgam reviews containment efforts to control Covid19 spread

They said the patient was admitted to SKIMS Soura on July 16 as a case of “bilateral CAP (community acquired pneumonia) in ward 3A.” “The patient expired at 11:15 p.m.,” a senior doctor at SKIMS said.

Earlier, a woman from Rajouri who was admitted to the hospital on July 16 passed away. “She passed away at 2 a.m.,” said a doctor.

With these deaths, 219 people in Kashmir and 19 in Jammu have died so far due to the covid-19.

Latest News
Representational Pic

CRPF trooper shoots self dead in Srinagar

Weekend Lockdown in Jammu district from July 24

DC Budgam reviews containment efforts to control Covid19 spread

J&K Housing Cooperative Society working | Tawi Vihar residents appeal LG for CBI inquiry

Srinagar district with 59 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (49), Kulgam (24), 18 each in Shopian, Anantnag and Budgam, Kupwara (13), 11 each in Jammu and Pulwama , Bandipora (5), Ganderbal (4), two each in Rajouri and Doda and one each in Poonch, Udhampur, and Kathua.

Related News