Another death takes J&K Covid-19 toll to 238

Jammu and Kashmir reported two more deaths due to covid-19 on Sunday, taking the fatality count due to the virus to 238 in J&K.

Official sources told GNS that one of the victims was an 84-year-old man from Baramulla.

They said the patient was admitted to SKIMS Soura on July 16 as a case of “bilateral CAP (community acquired pneumonia) in ward 3A.” “The patient expired at 11:15 p.m.,” a senior doctor at SKIMS said.

Earlier, a woman from Rajouri who was admitted to the hospital on July 16 passed away. “She passed away at 2 a.m.,” said a doctor.

With these deaths, 219 people in Kashmir and 19 in Jammu have died so far due to the covid-19.

Srinagar district with 59 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (49), Kulgam (24), 18 each in Shopian, Anantnag and Budgam, Kupwara (13), 11 each in Jammu and Pulwama , Bandipora (5), Ganderbal (4), two each in Rajouri and Doda and one each in Poonch, Udhampur, and Kathua.