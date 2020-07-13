Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Anantnag ,
UPDATED: July 13, 2020, 12:35 PM

Another militant killed in Anantnag gunfight, toll 2: Police

“Incriminating material including arms and ammunition have been recovered,”
GK Photo
Another militant was killed in an ongoing gunfight with the security forces in Srigufwara area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday, taking the death toll to two, police said.

A police spokesman said on Twitter that one more unidentified militant was killed in the gunfight. “Incriminating material including arms and ammunition have been recovered,” he said.

Earlier, an official said that the gunfight broke out after a joint team of the police and security forces launched a search operation in Srigufwara.

He said the militants opened fire on the forces, who retaliated, triggering off a gunfight.

