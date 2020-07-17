Another militant killed in Kulgam gunfight; toll three

One more militant was killed in the ongoing gunfight in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Friday, taking the number militants slain in the firefight to three.

The gunfight broke out after a joint team of Police, Army’s 09 RR and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Nagnad Chimmer.

As the joint team encircled the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter.

“KulgamEncounterUpdate: Another unidentified militancy killed (total 03). Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow,” said the police on Twitter.

Earlier, news agency GNS reported that two army soldiers were also injured, one of them critically, in the gunfight. They were shifted to 92 Base hospital in Srinagar for treatment.