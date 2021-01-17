Another spell of light snow, rain likely in J&K soon

Weather office said on Sunday that light to moderate snowfall in the higher reaches and rain in the plains of Jammu and Kashmir is likely to occur from the evening of January 22 to January 25.

An official of the local meteorological (MeT) department said, “A western disturbance is most likely to affect J&K and Ladakh from the evening of January 23 to the forenoon of January 25.

“This will result in fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate snowfall/rain in the plains of J&K during the above mentioned dates with the main activity on January 24.”

The official added that the new system would be much weaker than the previous one. “So we expect precipitation of lower intensity compared to the previous one”, he said.

The 40-day long period of harsh winter cold known locally as the ‘Chillai Kalan’ will end on January 31.

Srinagar had minus 7.6, Pahalgam minus 8.7 and Gulmarg minus 4.2 as the minimum temperature.

Leh town of Ladakh had minus 15.1, Kargil minus 17.4 and Drass minus 25.6 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Jammu city had 8.4, Katra 4.7, Batote 6.1, Bannihal 4.2 and Bhaderwah 1.5 as the minimum temperature.