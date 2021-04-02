Kashmir, Latest News
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: April 2, 2021, 10:50 AM

Another spell of rain, snow in J&K likely next week

"A fresh western disturbance may most likely affect J&K and adjoining areas from April 4th night with its peak intensity during April 6th evening to April 7th morning," an official from the MeT department said.
File Photo: Aman Farooq/ GK
File Photo: Aman Farooq/ GK

Weather remained dry and pleasant in J&K on Friday as the Meteorological (MeT) Department forecast another spell of rain and snow next week.

Weather is expected to remain dry till late afternoon/evening of April 4th with chances of light rain/snow over isolated places of Kashmir division on April 2.

“A fresh western disturbance may most likely affect J&K and adjoining areas from April 4th night with its peak intensity during April 6th evening to April 7th morning and gradual decrease thereafter”, officials of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 4.8, Pahalgam 0.7 and Gulmarg minus 2.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature on Friday.

Leh town of Ladakh had minus 0.4, Kargil minus 4.0 and Drass minus 7.0 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Jammu had 12.8, Katra 13.6, Batote 8.1, Banihal 6.2 and Bhaderwah 5.9 as the minimum temperature.

