Kashmir, Latest News
IANS
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 4, 2021, 10:09 AM

Another spell of rain, snow likely in J&K

"A short spell of rain/snow is likely in J&K and Ladakh from today evening onwards with peak intensity between April 6 to 7," an official of the MeT department said.
File Photo: Mubashir Khan/GK
File Photo: Mubashir Khan/GK

Weather remained dry and partially cloudy in J&K on Sunday but rain and snow is expected in the evening, said the Meteorological (MeT) Department.

“A short spell of rain/snow is likely in J&K and Ladakh from today evening onwards with peak intensity between April 6 to 7,” an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 7.2, Pahalgam 1.0 and Gulmarg 0.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature on SUnday.

Leh town of Ladakh had minus 7.1, Kargil minus 4.4 and Drass minus 10.1 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city had 15.9, Katra 15.4, Batote 10.2, Banihal 7.2 and Bhaderwah 5.8 as the minimum temperature.

