Another tourist dies of COVID-19 at Srinagar hospital

A 60-year-old tourist from Gujarat died of COVID-19 at a hospital in Srinagar on Monday.

Quoting officials, news agency GNS reported that the tourist was admitted on 2nd of April at Chest Disease (CD)hospital after testing positive. He had tested negative the preceding day at the airport.

On Wednesday another tourist from Pune, Maharashtra died of the disease even as he had tested negative at the Srinagar airport on his arrival.

A few tourists are also admitted to CD hospital as well as Jawahar Lal Nehru Memorial Hospital, officials said.

Sources in these exclusive health facilities said that most of these tourists have tested negative at the airport and those who arrived by road were reportedly not even tested en-route.

According to the reports, tourists visiting the valley by road were not being tested anywhere en-route, raising questions about the administration’s concerns about stemming the spread of COVID-19, when it’s rapidly spreading in the country.

Important to mention that the recent surge in virus has already forced the closure of schools in Jammu and Kashmir.

A doctor told GNS that a new trend has been witnessed lately in people who had previously recovered and got re-infected have a sign of mutated strain.

“There is a pressing need to have a more rigorous exercise to identify these strains,” the doctor said.