GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 24, 2020, 3:56 PM

APHC expresses condolences with Moulana Abbas Ansari

"A delegation of Hurriyat Conference participated in the last rites of the deceased."
Moulana Abbas Ansari [Image for representational purpose] Source: Twitter / @ASIFDAR
All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of the wife of its former Chairman and patron of Ittihadul Muslimeen Moulana Abbas Ansari.

In a statement, APHC expressed condolence and solidarity with the octogenarian leader and his sons Moulana Masroor Abbas Ansari, Moulana Nasir Abbas Ansari and the entire family.

The conglomerate paid tributes to the deceased and prayed for Jannat-ul-Firdous to the departed soul and for forbearance to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

APHC termed it unfortunate that its Chairman Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Dr Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq could not participate in the Namaaz-e-Janaazah of the deceased as he continues to be under house arrest since August 5, 2019, read the statement.

However, a delegation of Hurriyat Conference participated in the last rites of the deceased and expressed condolence to Moulana Abbas Ansari on behalf of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

