Apni party delegation to call on PM, HM; says land laws in present form 'unacceptable'

Apni Party on Wednesday convened an urgent meeting of its office bearers at its office in Lal Chowk-Srinagar to discuss and deliberate on fresh amendments made by the union government to the J&K Land Laws.

The meeting was chaired by Party General secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir in absence of the Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, who is presently indisposed.

As per a statement, the meeting observed that the amendments that have been made to the J&K Land Laws are arbitrary in nature and are totally unacceptable to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Party leaders also described the superficial restrictions imposed on sale of Agricultural land by virtue of an amendment to J&K Land Revenue Act are totally vague and unacceptable and resolved to put in all efforts to get these amendments revisited.

During the course of the meeting it was observed that the rights on land and jobs guaranteed under Indian constitution to the permanent residents of J&K were done away unilaterally abolished on August 5, 2019.

However, it was observed that the new Land Laws notified by the union government are unfortunately in total contradiction with the commitments made by the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister with the people of J&K on the floor of Parliament.

It was unanimously decided that a Party delegation consisting of a few senior office bearers would seek an appointment and call on the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister in New Delhi to invite their intervention into this matter.

The meeting reiterated Apni Party’s commitment to strive and struggle through peaceful means to convince the union government for restoration of Statehood and ensuring the comprehensive domicile laws safeguarding the rights of residents of J&K on their land and jobs.