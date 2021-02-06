Apni Party wins DDC Chairperson, Vice-chairperson posts in Srinagar, Shopian

Altaf Bukhari’s Apni Party has bagged the posts of DDC chairperson as well as that of the deputies for Srinagar and Shopian districts with the party’s candidates defeating nearest rivals from the Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD).

As per news agency KNO, Apni Party candidate Aftab Ahmad Malik won the post of Chairperson DDC Srinagar securing 10 votes while Malik’s rival bagged only three votes.

Bilal Ahmad, also an Apni Party candidate for vice-chairperson post managed to secure nine votes while his rival from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Manzoor Ahmad Bhat bagged only four votes.

Notably, BJP’s lone DDC member from Srinagar, Ajaz Hussain also supported JKAP candidates for both the posts in the district.

In Shopian district too, Apni party won both the chairperson and vice-chairperson posts.

Official sources told news agency KNO that JKAP candidate Bilqees Akhtar, who had won DDC election from Zainapora-1 block, secured 8 votes while her rival candidate from PAGD secured 6.

They further said that the vice-chairperson post was decided through a draw of lots in favor of AP’s Irfan Manhas after a tie.

It is pertinent to mention here that both PAGD and AP had support of seven DDC members each, however, one among the PAGD members voted in favor of AP.