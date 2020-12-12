Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 12, 2020, 4:57 PM

APSCC condoles demise of Maulana Noor Sahib, calls him an epitome of brotherhood

"Maulana Noor Sahib was an epitome of brotherhood and amity in the Kashmir valley especially Tral area," he said.
Maulana Noor Sahib [Image for representational photo]

 All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) has condolence the demise of Maulana Noor Sahib, saying the deceased was an epitome of brotherhood.

In a statement, Jagmohan Singh Raina said that Maulana Noor Sahib was a great personality who always imbibed true values in a human being. 

He said that Maulana Noor Sahib was an epitome of brotherhood and amity in the Kashmir valley especially Tral area. 

He said that people of all faiths and religions held Maulana Noor Sahib in high esteem.

Conveying his condolences to the bereaved family, the APSCC Chairman and others including Sikh leaders from district Pulwama, Principal Narajan Singh and Joginder Singh Shaan said that the death of Maulana Noor Sahib has left a void in the society and it would be difficult to fill the same. 

He prayed for the peace of departed soul.

