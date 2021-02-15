ARG Automobiles launches Special Edition of Jeep Compass in Srinagar

ARG Automobiles on Monday unveiled the special edition of Jeep Compass in Srinagar.

Priced at 16.99 lakh, the New Jeep is made-in-India and is being launched as Jeep celebrates its eighth decade.

Along with the launch of the New Jeep Compass, the 8th decade anniversary would also be marked by launching the 80th anniversary limited edition.

The New Jeep Compass is available in three variants of the 80th anniversary limited edition, said a company handout.

The customers in India can select from Eleven front-wheel drive (4X2) variants available across Sport, Longitude, Limited (O), Model ‘S’ trims along with the 80th anniversary edition.

All front-wheel drive variants will offer a choice of two proven BS-VI compliant powertrains— 2.0 litre, 172 PS, 350 Nm, turbo-diesel (Multijet II) and the 1.4 litre 163 PS, 250 Nm, turbo-petrol (Multiair).

It will be offered with a choice of six-speed Manual and seven-speed DDCT transmission.

Three All-wheel Drive (AWD) variants with the Jeep Active Drive and Jeep SelecTerrain at 4×4 system will be available with the combination of 2.0-litre turbo-diesel with the 9-speed automatic transmission, across three trims – Limited (O), Model ‘S’ and the 80*h Anniversary Edition.

Cruise Control is also offered as a standard feature in all 9-speed automatic, AWD variants.

The New Jeep Compass is available in seven colours, three of which are new — Techno Metallic Green, Galaxy Blue and Bright White, once again by popular customer demand.

New Jeep Compass 80th Anniversary Edition:

The 80th anniversary model is a limited edition package from Jeep brand’s global portfolio.

The special edition comes with body painted front and rear fascia sill moulding and fender flares, gloss black front grille, black dual-tone roof, black mirrors, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, automatic LED reflector headlamps, rain sensing wipers and 18-inch granite crystal alloy wheels.

It will have a sporty all-black interior, with the 10.1-inch UConnect-5 infotainment touchscreen and loaded with Connected features, as well as six airbags.

The 80th Anniversary version also comes with Jeep brand heritage insignia on the exterior, on the front seats and also on the front passenger side instrument panel (IP).

All-new interior:

The 2021 Jeep Compass offers value through its connected features and its modern and elegant all-new interior.

The stunning new interior features a completely new design and materials and will be available in either dual tone or black, depending on the variant.

The top-end Model ‘S’ comes with ventilated 8-way power-adjustable seats for both driver and the front passenger, with the memory function for the former.

The Limited (O) also comes with 8-way power- adjustable seats with memory, but only for the driver.

The new compass now has increased storage and utility, better ergonomics and new controls with improved Human Machine Interface (HMI).

The latest generation UConnect-5 infotainment system is available across the range with a large, 10.1-inch touchscreen (8.4-inch in Sport) in Longitude, Limited (O) and Model ‘S’.

The top-end Model ‘S’ comes with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, which has a selection of 24 digital configurable screens.

The driver canconfigure, access and operate these screens at the press of a button on the newly designed steering wheel.

The occupants will have access to Bluetooth audio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as Wireless phone charging (offered on the Model ‘S’ trim), conveniently packaged in the more spacious center console.