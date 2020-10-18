Latest News, World
AP
Baku (Azerbaijan),
UPDATED: October 18, 2020, 9:48 AM

Armenia, Azerbaijan announce new attempt at cease-fire

It comes a week after a Russia-brokered truce frayed immediately after it took force.
AP
Baku (Azerbaijan),
UPDATED: October 18, 2020, 9:48 AM
Representational Image
Representational Image

Armenia and Azerbaijan have announced a new attempt to establish a cease-fire in their conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh starting from midnight.

It comes a week after a Russia-brokered truce frayed immediately after it took force. The two sides trade blame for breaching that deal.

Trending News

IndiGo introduces service fee for check-in counter usage

File Photo. Mir Imran/GK

CUK's health centre conducts 370 COVID19 tests

File Photo of Dr Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah

Farooq, Omar congratulate J&K NEET qualifiers

File Pic of Altaf Bukhari

Altaf Bukhari congratulates J&K NEET qualifiers

The new agreement was announced by the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers following phone calls between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his counterparts. Lavrov strongly urged the countries to abide by the Moscow deal.

Nagorno-Karabakh lies within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a war there ended in 1994. The latest fighting that began on Sept. 27 has involved heavy artillery, rockets and drones, killing hundreds in the largest escalation of hostilities between the South Caucasus neighbors in more than a quarter-century.

Tagged in ,
Related News