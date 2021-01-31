Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Baramulla,
UPDATED: January 31, 2021, 3:02 PM

Arms, ammunition recovered from shop in north Kashmir's Sangrama: Police

An official said the recovery was made following the arrest of an over ground worker (OGW) a few days back in Arigam village of neighbouring district of Bandipora.
Representational Photo

The Jammu and Kashmir police on Sunday claimed to have recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from a shop at Sangrama in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. 

Police sources told KNO that the recovery was made following the arrest of an over ground worker (OGW) a few days back in Arigam village of neighbouring district of Bandipora, by the Special Operation Group (SOG) and police.

The recovery constitutes five grenades, 20 rounds and a pistol, as per an official.

A case has been registered in Police Station Arigam and further investigation has been set up in this regard, he added.

