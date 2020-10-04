Arms, ammunition seized in J&K's Poonch

Security forces on Sunday recovered some arms and ammunition during a search and cordon operation in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

A joint search operation was carried out by a special operations group of local police and 16 Rashtriya Rifles at Gali Girjjan in Surankote, leading to the recovery of an assault rifle with three magazines and 150 rounds along with a pistol, the officials said.

They said the arms and ammunition were found hidden at a secluded place in the remote area during the operation which was carried out on specific information.

However, no one was arrested in connection with the recovery so far, the officials added.